On Monday, Zia Mustafa Faruqui, a magistrate judge on the D.C. District Court, dramatically dismissed a criminal complaint brought several days ago against two former FBI agents accused of lying to Congress related to the coverup of Hunter Biden’s laptop right before the 2020 presidential election. Nikki Flores and Bradley Benavides faced two counts of …
The Republican Congress’ Biggest Failure
On the eve of what could be a power-shifting election, partisan judges in Washington once again flexed their political muscle. And why wouldn't they?
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