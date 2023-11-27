Artwork by Ruben Cueto

As of now, Donald Trump’s trial for his alleged role in attempting to “overturn” the 2020 election and incite the events of January 6 is scheduled to begin March 4 in Washington. Near-daily motions filed by both sides keep court observers busy round-the-clock, a pace expected to kick into overdrive after the first of the year.

One showdown took place on November 20 when a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia heard Trump’s argument to reverse a broad gag order imposed last month by Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee.

Just weeks after a grand jury indicted Trump on four counts related to January 6, Special Counsel Jack Smith urged