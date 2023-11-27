The Thin-Skinned Mr. Smith
The Special Counsel's office begged the D.C. appellate court last week to uphold the broad gag order against Donald Trump. Some of the arguments revealed the touchy feelings of their boss.
As of now, Donald Trump’s trial for his alleged role in attempting to “overturn” the 2020 election and incite the events of January 6 is scheduled to begin March 4 in Washington. Near-daily motions filed by both sides keep court observers busy round-the-clock, a pace expected to kick into overdrive after the first of the year.
One showdown took place on November 20 when a three-judge panel of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the District of Columbia heard Trump’s argument to reverse a broad gag order imposed last month by Judge Tanya S. Chutkan, an Obama appointee.
Just weeks after a grand jury indicted Trump on four counts related to January 6, Special Counsel Jack Smith urged
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.