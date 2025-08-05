Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

mike peterman
19h

Not only the patriots of the US, but common sense folks around the world (except the EU leaders) cannot thank Elon Musk enough for purchasing Twitter. The revelations from the Twitter files started the road back for Trump. Learning that so many 'former' State Dept, CIA & FBI folks embedded themselves in all the media companies which explained why declining ratings have effected zero changes in all of their reporting to this day.

Will always be eternally grateful to Elon. And of course our own JK for standing up to the bullies.

Bless them now and forever.

Steve
19h

Memo to Joe Scarborough. Ever hear the phrase That Was Then...This Is Now?

