MAGAland is cautiously optimistic that someone—anyone—finally will face consequences for unleashing the most destructive, deceptive, and costly abuse of government power against a single political figure and his movement in American history.

This week, the Department of Justice ramped up investigations into the origins and extension of the Russiagate hoax amid new disclosures that give greater clarity as to exactly what went down in 2016 when top Obama officials, including the sitting president himself, conceived plans to sabotage Donald Trump before and after the presidential election. Attorney General Pamela Bondi just tasked a prosecutor with presenting evidence of a criminal conspiracy to a federal grand jury; the move follows criminal referrals sent to the Department of Justice last month by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard.

House Oversight Committee Chairman James Comer (R-Ky) today announced subpoenas for several individuals including Bill and Hillary Clinton, former special counsel Robert Mueller, and former attorneys general Bill Barr, Eric Holder, Loretta Lynch, and Jeff Sessions in what appears to be related to the Jeffery Epstein scandal. While depositions could be confined solely to Epstein-related issues over a three-decade period, committee members undoubtedly will raise Russiagate with the appropriate players including Hillary Clinton and Mueller. At the very least, the subpoenas signal an increasingly aggressive approach by House Republicans with more subpoenas expected to come.

Meanwhile, the corporate media—complicit in the wide-ranging conspiracy having acted not as journalists but instead as intelligence operatives as my good friend Lee Smith accurately describes them—is attempting to rewrite their own history in Russiagate in an effort to downplay the significance of the accelerating inquiries.

Let’s start with a segment on NBC News while keeping in mind the significant role played by the network’s “justice and intelligence reporter” Ken Dilanian, known on these pages as Fusion Ken, in promoting the hoax.

Ditto for MSNBC shill Nicolle Wallace. Her husband, New York Times reporter Michael Schmidt, also acted as a dutiful media cut out for Russiagate perps and the Mueller investigation:

And no collective media meltdown is complete without a stellar performance by Joe Scarborough:

Even the perps are doing damage control. The Times ran an op-ed last week by former CIA Director John Brennan and former DNI James Clapper, both in the hot seat for concocting the scheme, to “set the record straight” on Russiagate. The column, of course, did no such thing; to the contrary, the pair repeated the same lies and omissions that landed them in current legal jeopardy in the first place. (For example, the Steele dossier, they claimed, was “written by a former British intelligence agent” not a paid Democratic operative, lobbyist for a Russian oligarch, and FBI informant—which is the accurate description for Christopher Steele.

But make no mistake what’s really driving their collective outrage and fear:

They never saw this coming.

Donald Trump is supposed to be behind bars not back in the Oval Office.

2025, the Year of the Bad Orange Man in an Orange Jumpsuit—Or So They Thought

The one-two punch of the fedsurrection in 2021 and the armed raid of Mar-a-Lago in 2022 were supposed to deliver a fatal blow to Trump’s political future and the MAGA movement. When that didn’t work and Trump announced his plans to run again for the Republican nomination, Special Counsel Jack Smith handed down two unprecedented indictments in 2023 not just to interfere in the presidential election but result in the imprisonment of the former president after the election. None other than Joe Scarborough, now ranting about the unfairness of it all, claimed at the time that Trump would have to accept a plea deal or “very likely will spend time in jail.”

They really had him this time, the public was told. The walls were closing in! Trump’s days are numbered!

After all, wasn’t it only one year ago that all the self-proclaimed “experts” predicted the faux “Joy!” of the Harris-Walz ticket would reverse Trump’s momentum and keep the White House in Democratic hands after crudely dispatching Joe Biden to a Rehoboth beach?

Wasn’t it only one year ago that Special Counsel Jack Smith retooled his January 6-related criminal indictment against the president to conform with the Supreme Court’s immunity ruling so the case could proceed in Washington? In fact, it was one year ago this week that Judge Tanya Chutkan officially restarted the proceedings, which had been on hold for months awaiting SCOTUS’ decision, and set a September 5, 2024 hearing to advance the matter as quickly as possible before Election Day. (Chutkan repeatedly warned that the election calendar was of no consideration in her decision-making.)

This time last year, Smith and the Biden DOJ were preparing to appeal the July 2024 order by Judge Aileen Cannon to dismiss the classified documents case in southern Florida based on the unconstitutional appointment of Smith. Legal experts predicted the DOJ ultimately would prevail since the 11th Circuit appellate court had already overturned one of Cannon’s related orders in 2022.

Also this time last year—longtime Trump advisor Peter Navarro had just been released from prison on a contempt of Congress conviction and Steve Bannon was sitting in a Connecticut prison on the same charge.

A Trump loss almost assuredly would have resulted in his quick conviction by a D.C. jury in 2025; after all, Trump’s decisive victory in November did not stop the Biden DOJ and federal judges from putting his supporters on trial for January 6 until the bitter end.

And Then…the Unthinkable

But the outcome of the election reversed that trajectory. Now Russiagate perps are lawyering up; Jack Smith and his team are under two separate investigations—one at the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group, formed by Bondi in March and headed by Ed Martin, and one at the Office of Special Counsel for potential Hatch Act violations. Partisans at the DOJ and FBI continue to head for the exits, either voluntarily or with a termination letter in hand.

Reporters, despite their bravado, secretly worry a wide-ranging conspiracy investigation might ensnare them for leaking classified or sensitive information at the very least.

Former government apparatchiks and their media fluffers, however, aren’t the only ones in panic mode. Major financial institutions are bracing for a new executive order that accuses banks such as Bank of America and JPMorgan Chase of discriminating against conservatives, including the president himself, according to the Wall Street Journal. The order “directs bank regulators to investigate whether any financial institutions might have violated the Equal Credit Opportunity Act, antitrust laws or consumer financial-protection laws,” the Journal reported on Tuesday.

Bank of America turned in their own customers to the Biden DOJ and FBI to help the government pursue American citizens who had participated in the events of Jan 6, a shameful decision currently under investigation by the House Judiciary Committee. Many J6ers also report that BOA cancelled their accounts including credit cards and mortgages after they were arrested.

BOA and JPMorgan Chase spokesmen told the Journal they’ve been working to “improve” banking practices that might be viewed unfavorably by the president and Republicans in Congress.

Universities, law firms, and major news organizations also find themselves reluctantly caving to the president’s justified score-settling. Recent reports indicate Harvard University will be the latest Ivy League school to agree to pay a nine-figure fine to restore billions in federal funds the Trump administration withheld amid accusations of discrimination and antisemitism at the esteemed institution.

This is not how the elites envisioned 2025—capitulating to Donald Trump in order to save themselves and their fiefdoms of power. They thought it would be rock-and-roll time with their cackling ideological soulmate running the White House and Donald Trump languishing in a federal prison.

As the old saying goes, when you come for the king…