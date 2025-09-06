Transcript of Court Hearing Before Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui
Another reason why Congress must begin impeachment inquiries into at least one federal judge as a warning to others--including Faruqui--that gaslighting partisanship will not be tolerated.
I plan to post snippets of this transcript on X soon but even a few portions won’t do justice to the egregious amount of gaslighting, dishonesty, disrespect, and threat-making out of Magistrate Judge Zia Faruqui’s mouth on Thursday so I am making the full transcript available to my paid subscribers.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.