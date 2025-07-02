Video Summary: Appellate Court Hearing on Alien Enemies Act
It appears that the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals will side with President Trump on authority to invoke Alien Enemies Act. The big open question--again--is what "notice" is due to the illegals.
There was a very important hearing yesterday in New Orleans, the Fifth Circuit Court of Appeals. And this relates to the ongoing litigation and dispute over the President's Alien Enemies Act proclamation that was announced on March 15th, signed on March 14th, announced March 15th, and has been a subject of lawsuits really from coast to coast, of course, starting in Jeb Boasberg's courtroom on March 15th.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.