Video Summary: Big Day Monday in Climate Slush Fund Case
Climate United and DOJ will file briefs in the scandalous matter tomorrow. Judge Chutkan is expected to rule this week on another temporary restraining order.
Most of the action nowadays is at the E. Barrett Prettyman federal courthouse in the nation’s capital. The outrageous order issued yesterday by D.C. District Court Chief Judge James Boasberg, another Obama appointee, demanding a halt to the deportation of criminal aliens is the latest example of the court’s egregious overreach related to the Trump administration. (I plan to write separately on this tomorrow.)
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.