Video Summary: DOJ and Federal Judges Continue to Advance J6 Cases
DC US Attorney Matthew Graves is so hellbent on reaching his 2,000 J6 caseload quota that he continues to announce charges against new defendants. DC judges continue to help him.
Busy week — doing a ton of interviews on J6 pardons in the aftermath of the unprecedented pardon of Hunter Biden. I will share those interviews later but wanted to offer some thoughts today about the ongoing prosecution of J6 protesters.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.