Video Summary: More Hypocrisy on Display Related to ICE Riots
January 6 always will be the best clarifying agent to demonstrate the double standard of the Democrats, media, and NeverTrumpers. Getting a big dose this week.
I recorded this last night and we are already seeing more phony comparisons to Jan 6 today. I will keep track of these—even Gov. Newsom rolled out the J6 card—as the misrepresentations about what happened on Jan 6 attempt to downplay current and future riots.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.