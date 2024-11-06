Video Summary: My Post-Victory Thoughts on What this Means for J6
Texts poured in last night and today from J6ers thrilled about Pres. Trump's decisive victory and feeling hope for the first time in years. But now the work on their behalf begins.
I hope you are still celebrating Donald Trump’s stunning victory! The long faces and temper tantrums on the sets of MSNBC and CNN were almost as gratifying as Trump’s electoral romp across the country resulting in the GOP’s takeover of the Senate and expansion (at least for now) of the GOP’s majority in the House.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.