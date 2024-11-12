Video Summary: No Senate Leadership Post for DOJ Lapdogs Thune and Cornyn
Not only did both senators refuse to protect their own constituents from DOJ's abusive J6 prosecution, John Cornyn fully endorsed the investigation and John Thune opposes pardons.
Senate Republicans are set to hold a secret vote on Wednesday morning to elect the successor of Mitch McConnell, the senator for Kentucky who will step down from his leadership post but unfortunately remain in the Senate.
