So before we get to what happened to Ed Martin today, I wanted to just give a shout out to our new American pope, who is from the city of Chicago, born and raised and went to the seminary there. So that's sort of interesting. Aside from that new pope, like the old pope, maybe even worse, just a quick anecdote. We were at Mass and historic Chicago Catholic Church towards the end of last year, holiday time. And about halfway through, I turned to my husband, who's Catholic and went to Catholic schools in the city, and I said, it's only a matter of time before the Catholic Church starts referring to Jesus as they/them. I don't even think they mentioned Jesus the entire time.