Video Summary: Update on Latest Court Battles
The lawfare against the president continues with at least one favorable ruling from SCOTUS this week as lower court judges keep representing the new Trump resistance.
So I understand everyone is fixated on the events in the Middle East as they should be. As I'm recording this Monday evening, looks like some very good news. The president announcing a cease fire between Israel and Iran. So let's hope that that holds so encouraging news. But I wanted to get you guys up to speed on some interesting developments in court this week.
Keep reading with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to Declassified with Julie Kelly to keep reading this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.