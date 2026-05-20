Video Summary: What About the Billions Spent on the Lawfare Against Trump and MAGA?The same folks now pearl-clutching over the cost of the anti-weaponization fund expressed no concern over the amount of tax dollars spent to pursue the president and everyone around him.Julie KellyMay 20, 2026∙ Paid1461519Sharehttps://open.substack.com/pub/juliekelly/p/reparations-set-for-j6ers?r=4yy1i&utm_campaign=post-expanded-share&utm_medium=webContinue reading this post for free, courtesy of Julie Kelly.Claim my free postOr purchase a paid subscription.