NothingButNet
8h

Hmm 🤔, imagine if this bunch of whiny miscreants had been held in prison without any charges being filed the way many J6 individuals were held (by these same DOJ miscreants!). Maybe we could provide some incarceration services to be applied to the worst of the bunch??

With regard to Ed Martin, there’s a call coming in from the Department of Unintended Consequences! While Ed won’t have the title of US Attorney for DC, he will serve in a role that is specifically targeted toward the exact things his detractors were trying to prevent. It likely he will have even greater focus and energy for this assignment given the manner in which he was scorned. Get your popcorn 🍿 and prepare for the big kaboom 💥. This will be glorious 🇺🇸🇺🇸🇺🇸

1 reply
Buzz S
8h

Stacey — you well know that the four years under Biden, Garland & Wray was lawfare, lawfare & more lawfare.

Anyone — from Trump on down -who did not act in lockstep with the Democratic Party was targeted for destruction by the DoJ. Every DoJ lawyer knew lawfare was legally and morally wrong, yet no whistleblowers arose. These lawyers all need to go away, repent, and beg for forgiveness if they want to restore their credibility.

1 reply
