It takes a special kind of hubris to help destroy the public’s trust in what was once one of the most trusted institutions in America only to write a sanctimonious letter on your way out the door blaming others for what happened.

Such is the typical mindset of hundreds if not thousands of former employees of the U.S. Department of Justice. Since November 2024, the media has covered a nonstop belch of resignation letters, social media posts, and dire warnings of doom authored by DOJ employees either forced out by Trump officials or who walked out on their own accord amid political disagreements with their new DOJ bosses.

One of the most recent missives, as I covered last month, involved dozens of DOJ has-beens opposed to the confirmation of Ed Martin, the interim U.S. Attorney for the District of Columbia. A few of the signatories, as they call themselves, left the office before Martin was even born. (The president pulled Martin’s appointment amid opposition from key Republican Senators; Martin will now head the DOJ’s Weaponization Working Group.)

Another target of the cottage industry of ex-DOJ crybabies is Harmeet Dhillon, head of the civil rights division. After taking office last month, Dhillon, a longtime conservative attorney, issued a series of memos informing her employees that the office’s mission would align with the president’s priorities rather than the political goals of the Democratic Party. The move led to a groundswell of opposition within the division’s ranks, prompting many lawyers to make plans for the exit.

A former senior DOJ official called the departure of top employees at the division, last seen under the Biden regime hauling 70-year-old women to federal prison for protesting at abortion clinics, “a complete bloodbath.”

The New York Times reported that at least two-thirds of the division’s lawyers and support staff are expected to leave in the coming weeks either as an act of protest or by accepting the administration's deferred resignation program, intended to cut the ranks of the federal workforce.

“With the reckless dismantling of the division, we’ll see unchecked discrimination and constitutional violations in schools, housing, employment, voting, prisons, by police departments and in many other realms of our daily lives,” former DOJ lawyer Stacey Young told the Times.

Young went on to make more outlandish predictions including claiming the exodus of career lawyers at DOJ would result in “police officers shoot[ing] men because they are black.” Watch:

Crying Towels and Therapy Pets

Young is the founder of Justice Connection, which describes itself as a “network of DOJ alumni working to protect our former colleagues who are under attack.” Part pit bull, part pity party, part Stuart Smalley-type daily affirmation, Justice Connection is the media’s go-to source to blast the Trump DOJ for even the most minor personnel move.

“Since coming into power, this administration has purged, threatened, and sidelined career civil servants at the Department of Justice, while shattering longstanding institutional norms. Justice Connection has been calling out these actions for what they are: a stark repudiation of DOJ’s core mission that puts Americans’ safety and liberties, and the rule of law itself at risk,” the website claims.

On the president’s 100-day mark, Justice Connection published a handy timeline of actions taken by the new DOJ demonstrating the alleged “harm” caused by the new leadership. Apparently reassigning prosecutors to actually handle crime rather than pursue politically motivated cases and ridding the FBI of partisan actors represents a dire threat to national security. (In reality, the timeline detailed an impressive list of achievements by the DOJ and FBI in the first few months of the Trump administration.)

Aside from hysteria-fueled media hits, Justice Connection also offers a myriad of services to help ex-DOJ employees try to recover from losing their jobs and somehow survive the remaining Trump years. The group has curated a list of mental health providers who have agreed to offer their services for lower fees; some providers will let ex-DOJ employees cut to the front of the line to receive immediate help sessions.

In addition to its select group of counselors, Justice Connection recommends other nonprofits who can assist ex-DOJers deal with their feelings. One suggestion is the Wendt Center for Loss and Healing located in Washington, D.C.. The facility appears to primarily focus on people, particularly children, who have suffered a traumatic loss such as the murder of a parent—not a coddled government worker bitching about the new boss.

Links to the suicide prevention hotline and crisis hotline also appear on the group’s website.

If those options aren’t enough, another resource is available not just to current DOJ employees but any federal worker stressed out about having to show up at the office just like tens of millions of Americans do every single day. “Beyond The Office” hosts weekly virtual therapy sessions to provide “a safe and supportive space to talk about the unique current challenges of federal employment while learning strategies to manage stress and improve well-being.”

These Are the Tough Guys?

So, what to make of this? What does it say about the emotional and physical fortitude of the institutional DOJ if prosecutors and agents feel the need to emote in publicly issued resignation letters? Or that they need virtual support sessions to move on in life after a firing? Or that they would rather resign than follow orders of the duly elected president and those he put in charge?

All of this, in fact, serves to prove the president’s accusations about systemic political bias within the department. Legitimate threats to the rule of law, public safety, and the Constitution—despite claims to the contrary by Young and her cohorts—are coming from the inside the house, not from the Trump White House.