Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Stephen Korn's avatar
Stephen Korn
5hEdited

Well done, Julie K! It is pure insanity that US federal judge act to protect the so-called “rights” of illegal criminal aliens over US citizens!! And, all supported by the DemocRATic party!

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
5h

Great info, Julie!👍👍 I’m hopeful that the judges like Jimmy BoBo will be smacked down, though I fear the damage done by this lunatic and his fellow loons will last quite a while. They have damaged their own credibility, along with that of the broader judicial system. Any normal person with a shred of common sense understands the depravity of these judges, causing these normal people to be skeptical of the entire system.

This is on top of the persecution of political enemies pursued by whomever was in charge of the Biden administration. It’s springtime on the farm and that’s when an entire winter’s worth of manure must be removed. This feels like a particularly large pile of 🐂💩

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
26 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture