Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Jaci L's avatar
Jaci L
3hEdited

Cornyn and Tillis are imbeciles. The treasury fund is still hopefully a bottomless pit from which I hope all cases/lawsuits are eventually paid from.

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ron's avatar
ron
3h

What's to stop him from just re-establishing it?

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