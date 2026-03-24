Chicago Media's Shameful Handling of the Execution of Sheridan Gorman
Major news outlets dragged their feet in covering her cruel execution on March 19 and now are trying their hardest to misrepresent the facts--and of course, blame Trump
In a city becoming anesthetized to daily incidents of random, violent crime, the execution of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman has hit Chicagoans—and the rest of the state and country—hard. A vibrant young girl of deep faith, Gorman, who resides in New York state, chose to attend Loyola, situated near a long stretch of Lake Michigan beach on the city’s northernmost side, only to have her life ended by an animal here illegally under Joe Biden’s open borders policy.
It is one thing for elected officials responsible for allowing these vile monsters into our communities to ignore such a travesty—it is another for the media, including the once respectable Chicago Tribune, to downplay the murder for days. As I just noted on X, today is the first day the Tribune gave front-page coverage to what happened to Gorman and the status of her killer. The once-respectable Trib opinion pages only has TWO editorials on the murder. I didn’t even have enough time to calculate how many op-eds the paper ran during Operation Midway Blitz or the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.
My analysis here for Real Clear Politics this morning.
https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2026/03/24/sheridan_gormans_murderand_chicagos_silence_153971.html
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"At first describing Medina as a “Rogers Park man” – conjuring up memories of the media’s description of illegal immigrant Kilmar Ábrego García as a “Maryland man” or “Maryland dad” – the Trib omitted Gorman’s murder on the front page of its widely-read Sunday edition." This type of journalistic obfuscation is why we can't hate the legacy MSM enough. They are bringing down America. Full Stop. You are doing God's work, Julie. Thank you.
That Chicagoans put up with this says a lot about the Democrat mentality these days. At the State of the Union they took off the mask and admitted they choose illegal aliens over American citizens.
And Chicagoans apparently are OK with that, even as the former put the latter in the morgue.