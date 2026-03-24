Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Teresa Maupin's avatar
Teresa Maupin
18h

"At first describing Medina as a “Rogers Park man” – conjuring up memories of the media’s description of illegal immigrant Kilmar Ábrego García as a “Maryland man” or “Maryland dad” – the Trib omitted Gorman’s murder on the front page of its widely-read Sunday edition." This type of journalistic obfuscation is why we can't hate the legacy MSM enough. They are bringing down America. Full Stop. You are doing God's work, Julie. Thank you.

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Michael Smith's avatar
Michael Smith
18h

That Chicagoans put up with this says a lot about the Democrat mentality these days. At the State of the Union they took off the mask and admitted they choose illegal aliens over American citizens.

And Chicagoans apparently are OK with that, even as the former put the latter in the morgue.

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