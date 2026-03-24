In a city becoming anesthetized to daily incidents of random, violent crime, the execution of Loyola University freshman Sheridan Gorman has hit Chicagoans—and the rest of the state and country—hard. A vibrant young girl of deep faith, Gorman, who resides in New York state, chose to attend Loyola, situated near a long stretch of Lake Michigan beach on the city’s northernmost side, only to have her life ended by an animal here illegally under Joe Biden’s open borders policy.

It is one thing for elected officials responsible for allowing these vile monsters into our communities to ignore such a travesty—it is another for the media, including the once respectable Chicago Tribune, to downplay the murder for days. As I just noted on X, today is the first day the Tribune gave front-page coverage to what happened to Gorman and the status of her killer. The once-respectable Trib opinion pages only has TWO editorials on the murder. I didn’t even have enough time to calculate how many op-eds the paper ran during Operation Midway Blitz or the shootings of Renee Good and Alex Pretti.

My analysis here for Real Clear Politics this morning.

https://www.realclearpolitics.com/articles/2026/03/24/sheridan_gormans_murderand_chicagos_silence_153971.html