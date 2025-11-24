Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
16h

Thanks for the update, Julie! 👍 While I would prefer a smoother, accelerated path to the conviction and incarceration of this duo of dunces, let’s hope the appeal is successful and the process impoverishes both of these clowns before they are imprisoned.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
10 replies
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
16h

To think people keep putting the blame on Bondi, Kash and Bongino as to why all these miscreants aren't behind bars. See what we're up against? A complete judge turnover would revolutionize our country and make it fair again.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
39 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Kelly
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture