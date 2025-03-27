This is one of the weeks where I have about five different columns in the works and cannot finish any because of the breaking news on the Trump lawfare front and nonstop interviews to explain what’s happening. Hoping to finish (at least) one for the weekend!

To tide you over, I wanted to share the DC appellate court decision denying the administration’s emergency motion to halt Judge Jeb Boasberg’s March 15 temporary restraining orders banning the removal of illegal Venezuelans subject to the president’s invocation of the Alien Enemies Act (AEA). Plenty to chew on here—Judge Justin Walker’s dissent is particularly convincing—but this ain’t over by a longshot.

Shortly after the opinion was posted, the American Civil Liberties Union, which had filed the lawsuit representing Venezuelans suspected of ties to Tren de Aragua, asked Boasberg to extend the TROs another 14 days (they are set to expire on March 29) and indicated the group will seek a preliminary injunction on the matter.

Boasberg also seems undeterred in proving his accusations that the DOJ did not comply with his “oral ruling” to turn around planes carrying illegals subject to the AEA. On Monday, the administration invoked state secret privilege to keep from Boasberg the details of two deportation flights that took off during the course of the 5pm hearing on March 15; Boasberg has demanded the information in pursuit of what appears to be a contempt investigation into at least one DOJ attorney assigned to the case.

Boasberg gave the ACLU until March 31 to respond to the Trump administration’s use of state secret privilege.

Also unclear at this point is the DOJ’s response to the appellate court ruling. Traditionally, the next step is to seek en banc review, meaning ask the full appellate court rather than a three-judge panel to consider the motion. But given the heavy Democratic composition of the appellate court, such a move would be futile. So, the Supreme Court could be the next stop.

The next hearing before Boasberg is set for April 8.

DC Appellate Court Decision:

https://storage.courtlistener.com/recap/gov.uscourts.cadc.41845/gov.uscourts.cadc.41845.01208724047.0_1.pdf