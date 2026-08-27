Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
2d

More proof the DC courts need to be abolished. Getting a fair trial is virtually impossible, verdicts seem to depend on what political affiliation and race the perpetrators belong too. Jurors are lying to the court when asked if they can remain impartial when reaching a verdict. The judicial system is broken.

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JC's avatar
JC
2dEdited

Why can't federal cases be tried in other parts of the country? Why are they always in DC where the majority Democrat populace is clearly biased and have TDS? Also, if the whole jury pool is predominantly Democrat, how can any conservative or moderate be tried by a jury of their peers?

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