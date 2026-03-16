Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
16hEdited

AG (Judge)Jeannie will be very hard to strong arm. I hope she finds a way to win this appeal and prove guilt. Maybe even moving the case out of DC since it is impossible to get a fair trial.

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Mark M's avatar
Mark M
16h

A few observation:

Hur just proves that he’s no Republican and he’s happy to be on the side of the TDS DC crowd.

We all know that no judge will actually be impeached because the Senate can’t even wipe their own ass. BUT if ONLY the house would impeach these judges and make the PROCESS the penalty. It would show that Johnson hears the base and it would show he’s fighting for us. That might not even pass the house but for God’s sake FIGHT for the citizens tired of the 2 tiers of justice.

Make Boasberg spend money and who knows what might be found out about who is behind this mess. Bring the dingleberry Norm Eisen in to testify.

These Republicans don’t know how to fight- so sick and tired of Johnson smile and his soft demeanor.

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