Happy Friday!

I will have a lot more to say on this—and have been working on a few pieces related to this historic scandal—but I wanted to immediately share the report released today by Director of National Intelligence Tulsi Gabbard that proves once and for all that President Barack Obama orchestrated the yes, coup, against the incoming president of the United States. “These documents detail a treasonous conspiracy by officials at the highest levels of the Obama White House to subvert the will of the American people and try to usurp the President from fulfilling his mandate,” Gabbard wrote on X. (Her full thread can be found here.)

Not only do the documents demonstrate the intelligence community did not believe Russia could (before) or did (after) interfere in the 2016 presidential election, Gabbard’s report disclosed an important 24-hour period where ex-FBI Director James Comey suddenly parted ways with his intel colleagues who at the time were preparing a president’s daily brief indicating the Russians did not meddle in the election. Comey told the briefing participants to remove the FBI’s seal from the file. “FBI will be drafting a dissent soon,” an FBI official indicated.

The next day, December 9, 2016, President Obama assembled his top advisors, er, co-conspirators, including Comey, CIA Director John Brennan, National Security Advisor Susan Rice, and Homeland Security Advisor Lisa Monaco (more on her on a pending article) at a two-hour “principals meeting” in the White House.

That is the same day Obama apparatchiks started leaking false intelligence information to the Washington Post and other outlets. “The CIA has concluded in a secret assessment that Russia intervened in the 2016 election to help Donald Trump win the presidency, rather than just to undermine confidence in the U.S. electoral system, according to officials briefed on the matter,” the Washington Post reported on December 9, 2016. (Ellen Nakashima, the Post’s national security reporter whom Gabbard recently accused of harassing DNI employees and stalking her family in Hawaii, co-authored the article.)

But one of Obama’s top loyalist had already set the media wheels in motion. During a breakfast hosted by the Christian Science Monitor and attended by Washington’s top political and national security reporters that morning, Monaco publicly disclosed Obama had ordered an intelligence assessment into Russia’s role in the election.

The rushed Intelligence Community Assessment, or ICA, was publicly released on January 6, 2017. (CIA Director John Ratcliffe recently conducted his own review of the ICA, largely authored by Brennan and concluded he likely committed perjury related to his sworn statements about relying on the Steele dossier.)

Comey and Director of National Intelligence James Clapper then traveled to Trump Tower in Manhattan that afternoon to warn Trump about Russian “kompromat,” including the so-called pee tape, which were contained in the dossier. (Comey had already used the dossier to successfully seek FISA warrants to spy on the Trump campaign in 2016 and 2017 under Comey’s Crossfire Hurricane op.)

Comey later bragged to Nicolle Wallace about how the dirty deed went down:

The Department of Justice and FBI reportedly are conducting a “grand conspiracy” investigation dating back to 2016. Of course, FBI Director Kash Patel, a former aide to House Intelligence Committee Chairman Devin Nunes, who blew the lid off Russiagate, knows these details too well. FBI Deputy Director Dan Bongino also wrote a book on the matter, “Spygate.”

“This betrayal concerns every American. The integrity of our democratic republic demands that every person involved be investigated and brought to justice to prevent this from ever happening again. I am providing all documents to the Department of Justice to deliver the accountability that President Trump, his family, and the American people deserve,” Gabbard said.

The report and supporting documents can be found here:

https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/DIG/DIG-Russia-Hoax-Memo-and-Timeline_revisited.pdf

https://www.dni.gov/files/ODNI/documents/DIG/DIG-Declassified-Evidence-Obama-Subvert-President-Trump-2016-Victory-Election-July2025.pdf