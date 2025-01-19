Concerns over bitter cold in Washington on Monday—perhaps coupled with security concerns—prompted President Trump to move his inauguration ceremony from outside to inside the U.S. Capitol. No one loves a party more than Trump, so presumably his decision to take the oath of office in front of a few hundred legislators rather than perhaps one million cheering supporters was not made lightly.

But the optics of Trump being sworn-in inside the very building that was supposed to constitute the graveyard of his political future and the movement he created should erase any disappointment. The ceremony inside the Capitol Rotunda at noon tomorrow will represent the climax of the biggest political comeback ever, one historians (usually all leftists) will struggle to accurately explain to future generations.

From insurrection to resurrection.

Democratic politicians and influencers undoubtedly will spend the day posting comparison photos of the activity inside the Rotunda on January 6, 2021 versus the inaugural proceedings. “OMG look there is Representative So-and-So who ALMOST DIED on January 6! How is this happening??!!”

Expect more lies about police fatalities—the Rotunda also acted as the setting to promote the lie that Capitol Police Officer Brian Sicknick, who lied in state there, was killed at the hands of Trump supporters on Jan 6—more lies about how Trump incited the violence that day, more lies about the people who participated in the protest. But their collective deception is like spitting in the wind: the insurrection narrative not only failed, it backfired.

Even a member of the editorial board of the Wall Street Journal, one of the most dependable J6 propaganda machines, recently admitted Democrats had “overinterpreted the Jan. 6 riot.” Calling Jan 6 a “disgraceful event,” Barton Swain nonetheless said “voters didn’t buy” how the Democrats tried to weaponize that day. (If you missed my light criticism of WSJ coverage of Jan 6, it’s here. Funny to read one of their own suddenly denounce the “overinterpretation” of the Capitol protest.)

Further, “overinterpretation” is hardly the apt description. After the Trump administration opens the books on how much taxpayer money was wasted pursuing Trump, his allies, and his voters, the American people should brace themselves for shock and disgust.

The Cost of the Failed J6 Operation Will Come to Light

Disgraced former special prosecutor Jack Smith, for example, spent at least $50 million on his dual prosecutions of President Trump; that does not include what the Department of Justice spent before Smith’s appointment in November 2022 investigating Trump for the events of Jan 6.

Add to the DOJ’s tab the so-called “Capitol Siege” investigation, which resulted in the arrest of almost 1,600 J6 protesters to date. The DOJ’s top brass reassigned prosecutors and investigators from federal offices around the country to instead work for D.C. U.S. Attorney Matthew Graves, the office responsible for charging and prosecuting J6ers, to handle the growing caseload.

The four-year political crusade to investigate, arrest, charge, convict, and imprison Trump supporters likely cost the DOJ, excuse me, us, hundreds of millions of dollars. The receipt, by the way, is still tabulating as the DOJ arrested and put on trial J6ers as recently as last week.

And that does not include how much J6ers had to spend defending themselves or the costs incurred by the federal public defender's office, which represented hundreds of penniless J6ers, most of whom despise Trump supporters.

Or the DOJ’s prosecution of Steve Bannon and Peter Navarro or criminal investigations into Trump associates such as John Eastman and Jeffrey Clark.

Then, of course, there is the January 6 Select Committee. Not only did the committee hire a well-known television network producer to jazz up nationally televised performances, more than 1,000 witnesses—mostly Trump White House aides and sometimes more than once—were hauled in front of committee inquisitors, which included former federal prosecutors who don’t work for cheap.

Resurrection then yes, Retribution

But now those same committee members and staffers fear, rightfully so, they soon will be on the other side of the interrogation table. Reports indicate Rep. Bennie Thompson, former chairman of the J6 committee, spoke with Biden’s White House counsel’s office last month about a preemptive pardon.

Graves, who left his post last Thursday, is on a media tour defending his abusive prosecution of J6ers and fielding questions about his own potential pardon. During an interview with a local D.C. station, Graves, sounding more like “Saturday Night Live” character Nathan Sturm rather than a serious law enforcement official, nervously laughed off concerns he might be prosecuted:

Jack Smith’s top prosecutor in the classified documents case, longtime DOJ henchman Jay Bratt, retired earlier this month; Smith resigned on January 10. But both reportedly have lawyered up to prepare for a Trump DOJ investigation into their conduct and/or Congressional inquiries, which already are underway.

Marco Polo, the opposition research group that prepared the book containing materials from Hunter Biden’s laptop, is using facial recognition to identify all the slavish DOJ employees who just gave Merrick Garland a sendoff worthy of any tyrant.

Meanwhile, once-simpatico J6 architects Nancy Pelosi and the Bidens are at each other’s throats. Glowering in a photo for a recent Washington Post profile, Dr. Jill said she was “disappointed” in her friend of 50 years, Nancy Pelosi. Dr. Jill skipped greeting the Pelosis at the White House holiday party and the Bidens did not send well wishes to Pelosi after her fall last month.

The bad blood further spilled when Alexandra Pelosi, who filmed her mother’s minute-by-minute movements on January 6, referred to Jill Biden as “Lady McBiden” and told her to grow up. “There aren’t that many people left in America who have something nice to say about Joe Biden and Nancy Pelosi is one of them.”

OOF.

“MAGA Extremists” Descend on DC as their Tormentor-in-Chief Prepares to Exit

Traveling by planes, trains, and automobiles, hundreds of thousands, maybe up to a million, Americans branded “MAGA extremists” by Joe Biden are arriving in Washington to celebrate something even the most diehard Trump supporter never envisioned. Biden departs office a broken man, carrying with him the disdain of the American people and the burden of his crime racket family, now political pariahs rather than the dynasty he had always envisioned.

And Donald Trump—the man who prevailed over an unprecedented, coordinated crusade to put him behind bars, destroy his business and his family, and wreck the MAGA movement—will stand triumphant before those very same saboteurs in the very same place they thought would end it all.

Enough to make you want to dance.