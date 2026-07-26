Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Andrea Antonucci's avatar
Andrea Antonucci
2h

That man deserves everything that is coming to him.

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The witch hunter is now learning what targets feel like. Smith and his media bodyguards want “weaponization” to mean only accountability for left-wing prosecutors, never raids, gag orders, subpoenas, privilege breaches, venue traps, or criminalizing politics against Trump. Spare us. The real scandal is that Smith’s operation swept up congressional communications, mishandled privileged material, ignored constitutional protections, and then danced around the truth when Congress asked questions. He will be indicted soon enough if DOJ has the nerve and the evidence holds. Until then, every MSNBC appearance is jury-pool conditioning disguised as moral outrage.

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