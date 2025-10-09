Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
robert bocknek's avatar
robert bocknek
5h

Thank you Julie. We need to be reminded over and over again how close our country was complete chaos and destruction.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
ScottyG's avatar
ScottyG
5h

Will these Dems ever learn? you never go full Communist during an election year. 🙄

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
12 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture