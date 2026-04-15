Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
8h

Great post, Julie. 👍👍 Also a great golf analogy, as Little Jimmy BoBo has established himself as the consummate judicial hack in the US. He and many others continue to suffer from stage four TDS. While this ruling is welcome, the bigger question is when will those involved in this thinly veiled attempt to overthrow the Trump administration ever be held accountable? Impeached? Prosecuted? Financially impoverished? Incarcerated? Until that happens to some high profile turds 💩 (Jimmer Comey, perhaps?) we will continue to see this slow motion insurrection.

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Michael Smith's avatar
Michael Smith
8h

A smackdown unlike any other.

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