Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Holly S.'s avatar
Holly S.
4h

Another follow through and win for the administration, which has been the only one (ever?) to tackle this truly deadly problem. Driver by driver, we need to identify all the illegals; the non-English speakers; the incompetent; the criminals and the drivers who have a long history of accidents. Then the roads might be a bit safer to drive!

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sandy picard's avatar
sandy picard
3h

Another win from the Trump Administration. This Administraion is uncovering TRILLIONS OF $$$$$$$ in fraud and abuse in just about every program approved by Congress and not one MSM is covering it with any sense of urgency because they are too busy trying to destroy Donald Trump .

You know, This Cabinet has to be the most active, "can do" for the American people assembled under one Administration EVER. And all we hear from certain quarters is bitching an complaining.

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