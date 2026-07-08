Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
4h

This is what open-borders negligence looks like after impact. A family loses a trooper. A college athlete dies. A young man changing a tire is allegedly dragged under a semi. Then the same people who created the chaos retreat into process words: parole, non-domiciled CDL, work authorization, equity, labor shortage, litigation, appellate stay. Spare us. If a driver cannot lawfully remain here, cannot meet safety standards, cannot communicate in English, or obtained a license through a broken state system, he should not be hauling freight across American highways. Period. Sean Duffy is right to rip up the racket. Blue states turned CDLs into another sanctuary benefit and called it compassion. But compassion without competence becomes a body count. The road belongs to citizens, families, troopers, and lawful drivers — not immigration experiments strapped to diesel engines.

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
4h

This should never happen, obtaining a CDL and not able to talk and read English. To pass a CDL requires a walk around inspection naming all the different parts of the truck and trailer. If they fail to speak English they FAIL. Also the trooper giving the test should check their background to see if they are a legal citizen. I think it would be a great idea to have a trooper and a ICE Agent at every truck stop in America , this would serve two purposes, catching illegals and making our roads safer!!

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