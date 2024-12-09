I was pleased to see (again) President Trump’s comments over the weekend related to pardons for J6ers. But Biden’s DOJ—under DC US Attorney Matthew Graves—and DC judges are still throwing people in jail. Last week, Judge Royce Lamberth, who desperately needs to retire, took the unusual step of sending a misdemeanant directly to jail instead of allowing him to report to custody in a few months, which is usually the case.

The judges and prosecutors are fuming because Trump plans to undo their life’s work for the past four years—human consequences be damned.

https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2024/12/09/nearly_4_years_later_no_letup_in_jan_6_prosecutions_possible_pardons_or_not_1077077.html