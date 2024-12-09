My Latest for Real Clear Investigations
How DC judges are brazenly denying any relief for J6ers even as President Trump continues to promise pardons are in the making on Day One.
I was pleased to see (again) President Trump’s comments over the weekend related to pardons for J6ers. But Biden’s DOJ—under DC US Attorney Matthew Graves—and DC judges are still throwing people in jail. Last week, Judge Royce Lamberth, who desperately needs to retire, took the unusual step of sending a misdemeanant directly to jail instead of allowing him to report to custody in a few months, which is usually the case.
The judges and prosecutors are fuming because Trump plans to undo their life’s work for the past four years—human consequences be damned.
https://www.realclearinvestigations.com/articles/2024/12/09/nearly_4_years_later_no_letup_in_jan_6_prosecutions_possible_pardons_or_not_1077077.html
I loved seeing this @RCP this morning. Real Clear Politics is a great aggregate news site that fairly represents a diversity of views. MAGA already knows what happened on J6. Getting the facts out beyond the right-wing blogosphere is essential.
What a waste of time and money! They are all going to be pardoned, and it is these "investigators" and prosecutors who will be punished.