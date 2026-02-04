Declassified with Julie Kelly

Frank Lee
28m

The solution to this judicial rot is contained within the news today that Trump is cutting all federal funding to Harvard and suing for $1 billion in damages. The administration has at least 60 institutions of higher learning in their crosshairs.

Clearly these left activist federal judges are the product of feminized commie indoctrination during their campus experience. We cannot do anything about them except expect the higher court to keep overturning their activism masquerading as justice. But we can work toward future generations being purged of the feminized commie mind virus.

Norma Odiaga
2m

Senator Whitehouse quoted this list in the hearing today. Too bad they didn't have this information to refuse his claim. Or, perhaps they did. I couldn't watch the entire hearing.

