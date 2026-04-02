Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Rev. Karlan Fairchild, MDiv's avatar
Rev. Karlan Fairchild, MDiv
3d

Thanks for your spot-on analysis of this horrible situation with Pam Bondi, Julie. While she certainly had to deal with the unprecedented attack of the Marxists-Wearing-Black-Robes, who were aided-and-abetted by the Marxist-Activist-Journalists-Propagandists, she should've had the good sense to go after Jack Smith much harder than she did. Unfortunately, the Inside-the-Beltway-Establishment-Statists-RINOS demonstrated their lack of balls as they bowed to the luxury which entails those precious cocktail party invitations and showed no interest in rocking the boat, so to speak. You are absolutely correct that too much time was wasted and, perhaps, that mere fact informed President Trump's decision. It will be interesting to see what happens next...

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Carolyn's avatar
Carolyn
3d

She was always the wrong person..he has a problem with wanting attractive women on his team.

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