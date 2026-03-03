Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Dave Coleman's avatar
Dave Coleman
1d

These effin’ judges, rabid partisans all, don’t care what the law says or means. All they want is for Trump to defy one of their ludicrous orders so they can claim that he’s “breaking the law.” They should all be ashamed of the way they are defying the democratic will of the American people, but they have no shame.

Reply
Share
2 replies
AZGal55's avatar
AZGal55
1d

when SCOTUS is going to review birth right citizenship this summer how can a federal judge act on it? These activist judges need to go.

Reply
Share
20 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Kelly · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture