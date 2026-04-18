Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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A.Jean's avatar
A.Jean
19hEdited

Let the Stoning Begin. I'd like to heave some rocks and stones at Brennan, that arrogant butt!

And while I'm at it, I'd sure like to wallop, Matthew Graves, Tanya Chutkan, Juan Merchan, Arthur Engoron, Nasty Pelosi, Adam Schiff, Brown Cow Letitia James and Alvin Bragg with a special mention for Fani Willis with her Hot Dog Wade, in the kisser too!

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
19h

It is my understanding that the weaponization of the legal system and the Russia Gate perpetrators will be fully exposed and prosecuted very soon. Also reported recently by a very reputable source we can expect very damaging documents to be made public very soon, there will be a significant number of people involved exposed concerning there criminal activity. Though not mentioned I hope one of these treasonous exposed is Barrack Obama.

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