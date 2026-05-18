Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
20h

This is a great first step, Julie, and I suspect you know more about this than any of us given your close involvement through the years. My big question is when will those involved in this despicable activity be prosecuted and incarcerated? I believe you’ve told us that at least some have been fired, but prosecution of these miscreants is the best way to avoid recurrence.

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Mike A's avatar
Mike A
20h

Mathew Graves has to face a jury in a red state home of one of the victims.

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