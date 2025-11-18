Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
1h

👍 Thanks for the update, Julie! Seems like little Jimmy BoBo deserves removal from the bench. He’s clearly suffering from an incurable case of TDS. Nothing positive for the nation comes from people like him being a part of the judicial system. He’s a corrupt, left wing loon.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Judy Radigan's avatar
Judy Radigan
1h

It just perplexes me why the House Republicans are so slow to move. This impeachment process seems to be a joke in that there seems to be little effort on the House side. We are told the House holds the purse strings and yet nothing ever happens. The socialists if they ha control, would hv already had impeachment done in the House and forced the Senate to hold immediate trial.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
1 reply
10 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Julie Kelly
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture