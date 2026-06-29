Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Rev. Karlan Fairchild, MDiv's avatar
Rev. Karlan Fairchild, MDiv
3h

Thanks for this brief update, Julie. These two decisions released today indicate that there might be hope, still, that this judicial coup will end soon. But, then, you see what that idiot Chief Justice did in the "mail-in-ballot" decision and you realize that all is not what it seems...

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
3h

Julie, you pose a great question, the Republicans are all about hearings which result in no action. They seem to be doing snap shots and sound bites (Dan Bongino term) to make us think they are doing the will of the people. Reminds me of the Save America Act which 80% of the voters favor. Our Judicial System has become tainted by appointed political activist, their rulings are made according to who appointed them. What is very troubling I think it is only going to get worse as the unelected Judges will rule along party lines and by their TDS, since there are no repercussions when over ruled by the SCOTUS. There are several Judges who were appointed by Trump waiting to be approved by the Senate, the Senate Majority Leader, I use the term leader loosely , continues to stall and hold up these nominations, which I call disgraceful.

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