Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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David Kahle's avatar
David Kahle
5h

Best of luck!

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Leany's avatar
Leany
5h

This is great news. Your family has already given so much with your investigations Julie, I applaud your husband's decision. God Bless.

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