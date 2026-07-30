Hi all - You may have noticed a slight downturn in the number of articles I’ve have posted lately. And I am sorry for slacking and always appreciate your patience and support!

The reason why I’ve been quieter than usual is because I’ve been busy preparing for the launch of my husband’s campaign for Chicago mayor!

He officially announced his candidacy this week. We feel good about our chances, but it will be a grind! At least eight other candidates are in the race now with more to come; John is running on a law and order platform to make Chicago safe, clean, and attractive to business once again. He is also ready to take on the powerful Chicago teachers union, which has a stranglehold on the city’s political system.

Here is his launch video followed by a recent interview for Chicago’s NBC station. I am also adding his new social media accounts (he has never been on any platform, so we are trying to build his following) if you can kindly add his account to your lists.

I will keep you posted from the campaign trail! And I will continue to cover my usual topics including DOJ reforms and radical judges.

Website: https://johnkellyforchi.com/

Please follow:

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