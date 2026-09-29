Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Jccan's avatar
Jccan
4d

"...the mere fact that this charade continues more than 18 months later speaks not just to Boasberg’s deep partisanship but the lack of higher courts to successfully rein him in." 😠😡🤬

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Harrison Bergeron's avatar
Harrison Bergeron
4d

Looking forward to your updates👍

Utterly insane all of it

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