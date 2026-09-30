Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Harrison Bergeron's avatar
Harrison Bergeron
3d

Utterly reprehensible hubris (there aren't enough words to truly convey the depths of this).

I know we know we dodged a nuclear warhead (bigger than a bullet I mean) when Harris lost which has been confirmed over and over again, but seriously - omg...

And same judges at every nasty turn, no?

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Petey Kay's avatar
Petey Kay
3d

He looks unfazed. Needs a shave. In prison.

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12 replies by Julie Kelly and others
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