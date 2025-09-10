I first met Charlie Kirk in the green room of the local Fox News studio in Chicago. He, like me, was raised in the suburbs, although I am old enough to be his mother.

I can’t recall why I was going on air that day but I do remember giggling to myself as Charlie furiously scrolled through the internet making comments out loud—and to himself—at what he was reading as he prepared for his hit. This must have been several years ago, so he was probably the same age at the time as my oldest daughter is now. We only interacted briefly but I instantly admired his energy, intelligence, and confidence.

Charlie’s force of nature propelled him to unbelievable heights within the MAGA movement. Years later, we reconnected when I started covering January 6 and the two federal cases against President Trump. Charlie was a total professional, always prepared, and let all of his guests talk without interruption.

On January 16, 2024, my cell phone rang. The caller was Trump’s top personal aide asking if I had time to speak with the president. (Duh, yes!) He wanted to discuss Day One pardons for January 6 defendants. We talked for about 40 minutes; Charlie was with the president at the time and he instructed both of us to get to work on a pardon plan.

Charlie and I collaborated over the next few days as we fine-tuned the data on the total number of J6ers, the nature of all charges/convictions, and those still behind bars. We were thrilled to watch the president sign the blanket pardons on the evening of January 20.

The next day, Charlie, who had been an early advocate for J6ers, invited me on his show:

This loss is devastating for all who knew him but what makes the pain worse is how much our kids are hurting. As soon as the news hit, my phone started blowing up with texts from my nieces, nephew, and friends of my daughters who were absolutely shocked and sickened by the shooting. My oldest daughter, a huge fan of Charlie’s, was on a plane without WiFi when the shooting happened; when she deplaned, she had 95 text messages from her friends about Charlie. I cannot even explain how inconsolable she was on the phone when she learned of his death. My youngest daughter said that “no one has the balls to go on college campus and tell the truth.”

Those feelings are now shared by millions of young people who loved and admired Charlie. He forced them to think, gave them courage, made them laugh, and taught them how to engage the other side with facts and good humor. Charlie unapologetically talked about the need for God and faith and family; his purpose was about much more than policy and politics, which is why he touched not just so many minds but so many hearts.

It’s hard to gauge how his murder—and the media’s despicable coverage of it—will impact this generation in the future. Not just politically but culturally and spiritually.

I keep thinking about his beautiful wife and two little children. While Charlie was a devoted Christian who stayed centered despite his early fame, fortune, and influence, becoming a husband and father at what is now considered a young age clearly meant more to him than anything. How do they go on without him? They somehow will but the agony of his loss will be felt forever.

RIP, my friend. Thank you for your fearlessness, your effectiveness, your passion, and your heart. As I said on X, your legacy will long outlast your 31 short years. And I will miss you.