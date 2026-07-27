My very first article condemning the reckless “science” behind the first round of Covid-related lockdowns appeared in American Greatness on March 19, 2020. Entitled “Dangerous Curves,” linked here, my piece reviewed historical flu data and warned about the threat of locking everyone and everything down with the promise of stopping the spread of the virus. “Americans are willingly surrendering to government their freedom, their livelihood, their long-term economic security, and their mental well-being over unjustified panic about a virus that might have already spread and now is abating. If this is the new normal, where incomplete data and media-fueled panic rule the day, that is an even more frightening prospect than what’s happening right now,” I wrote.

For months, I joined a tiny handful of reporters and influencers challenging the data, the messaging, the media coverage, and the so-called mitigation measures promoted by Dr. Anthony Fauci and others including Dr. Deborah Birx. A few more of my early pieces calling out the shifting goalposts can be found here, here, and here.

In July 2020, I wrote about Fauci’s “fatal conceit”—something that rears its ugly head time and again in Senator Rand Paul’s release of Fauci’s diary entries dating back to December 2019. I wanted to pass along the full 1,141-page document here. And Sen. Paul’s X thread begins here.

What we also knew at the time—but that his diary demonstrates in bright stage lights—is how the fawning, fallacious, feckless (sorry for the alliteration) media conspired with Fauci to perpetuate the most destructive “public health” propaganda campaign in American history.

Just lookie here:

But perhaps no two people became closer during the period of social distancing than Fauci and CNN’s Jake Tapper. Tapper’s name appears 41 times in Fauci’s diary; not only did Fauci appear on his show dozens of times, the pair was building a “friendship,” Fauci noted, exchanging private dinners at each other’s homes in 2020.

July 2020: “Had dinner over Jake Tapper and Jen Tapper’s home in DC. Terrific couple. Friendship building.”

October 2020: “Had dinner at my home with Jake and Jennifer Tapper. Relaxed, good time. Jake clearly believes that Trump is totally nuts.”

Tapper even stroked Fauci’s insatiable ego when duty called. “Hard to believe Paura (sic) Ingraham went to Dartmouth, isn’t it. All of us alumni are very proud,” Tapper texted Fauci in April 2020 after Fauci appeared on her show.

“Jake Tapper woke me up at 11:23 AM (I went to bed early) furius at POTUS for tweeting about the fact that Jake severly questioned Brett Giroir on SOTU CNN show today. Jake was really pissed at the craziness of it all,” he wrote in July 2020. (And yes, Fauci’s diary is filled with misspelled words.)

Here are just a few flashbacks from the coosome twosome:

Fauci received one of Joe Biden’s infamous autopen pardons stretching all the way back to 2014. But of course that won’t shield Fauci from any false statements he may make during his sworn testimony on Wednesday. It would be a travesty of justice if Fauci gets away with destroying the lives of millions, especially children, bankrupting businesses, forcing the dying to die alone, suspending personal freedoms, torching the credibility of the public health/science sector, and significantly altering our way of life—some of which continues to this day.

Hell isn’t hot enough.