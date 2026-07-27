Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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NothingButNet's avatar
NothingButNet
2h

Great post, Julie. I remember reading your articles way back then. You’re right - Hell isn’t hot enough for the evil pipsqueak Fauci. 👿👿👿🔥🔥🔥

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Richard Luthmann's avatar
Richard Luthmann
2h

The autopen issue is the constitutional flank. A machine signature is not automatically invalid if the president knowingly authorized the pardon. But if aides issued clemency without Biden’s actual knowing decision, then the entire pardon architecture deserves attack. That requires records, witnesses, custody logs, drafts, emails, staff instructions, medical-capacity evidence, and sworn testimony. Meanwhile, Birx is the pressure point. Charge the unpardoned actor first, then let cooperation expose the protected one. Fauci’s shield may stop prosecution for covered past crimes. It cannot stop truth, perjury traps, professional disgrace, or a public reckoning for the COVID regime.

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