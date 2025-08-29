Five years ago, cities across the country were attempting to recover from the aftermath of the destructive George Floyd riots. The Minnesota Man, 46 at the time, was allegedly “killed” by Minneapolis police officers on May 25, 2020 after attempting to buy cigs with a counterfeit bill.

The collective media immediately portrayed Floyd as a doting father, an aspiring rapper, and a hardworking bar bouncer who once had hopes of being a professional basketball player. A “gentle giant” is how Floyd’s relatives remembered their deceased loved one, a description somberly regurgitated by news outlets, social media influencers, and politicians of both parties.

President Trump, although he clearly had nothing to do with the incident and quickly condemned what had happened, nonetheless was blamed for Floyd’s demise and the subsequent chaos. “Since the start of his term, the President has turned the Oval Office into an instrument of racial, ethnic and cultural division,” Time magazine claimed in just one example of the deceptive media fault-finding spin. “Given the tone from the top and the grassroots anger, it’s a surprise this confrontation didn’t come sooner.”

Over time, the real George Floyd came to light, as did the circumstances of his death. But those responsible for creating the mythical character allegedly representative of America’s systemic white supremacy and police brutality curse never acknowledged the truth—even as the hero worship of Floyd has slowly, and noticeably, disappeared since 2020.

That same sort of mythology now surrounds Kilmar Abrego Garcia, the border-crosser from El Salvador here illegally since 2011 and given his walking papers by an immigration judge in 2019. An error in Garcia’s deportation proceedings—and outrage over President Trump’s aggressive approach to removing illegals—quickly gave rise to his Floyd-like status in the media and Democratic Party.

The ‘Maryland Man’ Myth Continues

Initially described as an innocent “Maryland father” victimized by a cruel Trump administration, Garcia is now the cause célèbre of the Left. Accused of ties to the notorious MS-13 street gang, Garcia was sent to El Salvador on March 15, which coincided with a federal judge’s halt to the president’s Alien Enemies Act policy. (Garcia was not deported as a subject of the AEA.) Garcia’s original removal order prohibited his deportation to his home country based on the alleged “danger” he faced if returned home.

Thanks to Paula Xinis, the Obama appointed judge in Maryland and self-appointed keeper of Garcia, as well as the Supreme Court, Garcia was returned to the U.S. in June—only to face federal charges for human trafficking; video from a 2022 traffic stop in Tennessee demonstrated at least one example of Garcia’s unlawful transport of illegals from Texas to other states. The criminal indictment, brought by Attorney General Pamela Bondi, also included uncharged allegations of wire fraud, gun running, and child endangerment.

But even Garcia’s decade-long streak of criminality failed to dissuade his fan base. Fully invested in protecting their false narrative, the media lovingly covered Garcia’s return home last week—welcomed by a wife who twice sought restraining orders against him—after a separate judge in Tennessee released him from custody related to the indictment:

Before turning himself in to immigration officials on Monday, Garcia, alternatively described as a “Maryland man,” “Maryland construction worker,” or “Salvadoran native” by the press, received a hero’s send-off during a rally hosted by anti-immigration groups and Boomerlibs, an event covered live by cable news and C-SPAN. (He even has his own Floyd-like poster!)

Then another tearful goodbye outside the ICE facility when Garcia turned himself in:

Senator Mark Warner, one of Garcia’s many fans in the U.S. Senate, even conducted a well being check on his non-constituent at a Virginia detention center:

Oh, Gag Me

Garcia’s stable of private attorneys—who also provide their client with security guards—are now emboldened by all the attention. After Xinis this week told the Trump DOJ that the government is “absolutely forbidden at this juncture to remove Mr. Abrego Garcia from the continental United States,” Garcia filed a motion to reopen his immigration case so he can stay in the U.S. indefinitely; his lawyer told Politico that Garcia’s return “entitles him to a new bid for asylum.”

And while Garcia has the collective news media, high-profile Democratic Party politicians, at least a dozen attorneys, and two federal judges do his talking for him, the illegal who does not speak English wants to silence top Trump officials. On Thursday, Garcia filed a motion seeking a gag order citing public comments and social media posts related to the case. “To safeguard his right to a fair trial, Mr. Abrego respectfully renews his earlier requests that the Court order that all DOJ and DHS officials involved in this case, and all officials in their supervisory chain, including Attorney General Pamela Bondi and Secretary of Homeland Security Kristi Noem, refrain from making extrajudicial comments that pose a substantial likelihood of materially prejudicing this proceeding,” Garcia’s attorneys wrote to Tennessee Judge Waverly Crenshaw, the Obama appointee presiding over Garcia’s criminal case.

As both deportation and criminal proceedings advance—his lawyers just filed a motion to dismiss the indictment based on selective and vindictive prosecution, claiming Garcia is being “punish[ed] for exercising his constitutional rights”—Garcia will remain a hot topic in the news while the George Floyd-ing of him undoubtedly will continue.

At least George Floyd was a citizen.