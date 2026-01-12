Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
mike peterman's avatar
mike peterman
10h

We are now 25% of the way into the 21st century, but most sane people will agree that Trump Derangement Syndrome will be the most talked about malady for the entire century. But the most sad part about this, is that we have witnessed firsthand, there is no cure.

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
Stay Strong USA's avatar
Stay Strong USA
10h

Do we know who originally requested/decided a new building made sense? And presumably someone/some entity approved it?

And why would a "Fed Chairman" be involved?

This story screams to me "why is this happening?" For a country 30+ trillion in debt?

Don't we have essential and elective/non-essential projects to delay reaching 40 trillion?

How could this be essential?

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Kelly · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture