Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Brian Ahier's avatar
Brian Ahier
3h

This is a wonderful and encouraging report 😊

Reply
Share
Cara Wakefield's avatar
Cara Wakefield
3hEdited

I'm pulling for Spencer Pratt, all the from Texas. I even donated to his campaign. He's got the mojo, the energy, and he's tapped into the anger and frustration felt by LA citizens. I think we're going to see a Trump-like victory.

Reply
Share
1 reply
18 more comments...

No posts

Ready for more?

© 2026 Julie Kelly · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture