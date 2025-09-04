Declassified with Julie Kelly

NothingButNet
9hEdited

Thanks, Julie!👍 I don’t know whether this judge was involved in any of the J6 prosecutions/persecutions, but I would bet he was either very supportive of incarcerating grandmothers who walked peacefully through the Capitol buildings or he actually sentenced them!. Compare that to refusing to prosecute a criminal who openly and repeatedly threatened to murder POTUS. While TDS may not be a terminal affliction, it’s clear that those who suffer from it are incurable. This is a judge who should be removed from the bench.

Wayne Pearson
9h

I like the idea of cameras and Mikes in the courtroom but I'm not sure the defiant robed crusaders would even care. Half of the supreme robed crusaders are on their side.

As a 1978 graduate, when I was in Highschool, railing about congress, I stated that they wouldn't be able to get away with cheating and stealing. Everyone agreed. And then we got C-Span and they lie cheat and steal right in front of us and there's nothing we can do. If we vote them out they just get paid for life. I think I'm still railing.

Either the 'Supremes' or the few good men (and woman) in congress need to make our judicial system great again by putting the law first and have it apply equally to everyone-including bad overreaching judges.

