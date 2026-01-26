Declassified with Julie Kelly

mike peterman
5h

As usual, Congressional Repubs start melting at MSM calling them out. Theoretically, putting resources to better use makes a lot of sense. But pulling out of Minneapolis now would give a win to the anarchists and will just embolden them and no doubt many will be off to the next city to continue their mayhem.

What Pres. Trump should do is call his buddy Carney in Canada and make a simple trade deal. Give them Minnesota and we'll take Alberta. Simple solution to all the problems

War Eagle
5h

Julie, in a way this is sounds like great idea, however, this would set a terrible precedent and all Blue states would follow this strategy. The murderers, rapist, drug dealers, thieves and pedos would filter into Red states. Arrest all of them regardless of the location.

