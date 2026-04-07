Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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Pnoldguy's avatar
Pnoldguy
2dEdited

What in blue blazes does the teachers union have to do with CDL licenses? My guess is nothing they're just following Soros anti-Trump orders.

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
2d

Maybe just this one time the appellate court can do what is right, make this about saving lives and not about hating Trump. We can only hope they have enough sense to make the only decision that should be made.

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