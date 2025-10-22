Declassified with Julie Kelly

War Eagle
4h

I think President Trump has every right to recoup every dollar he spent fighting the lawfare against him. He even stated he would not take the money personally but return it to the American people through charity or the magnificent new ball room. The legacy media never mentions he donates his entire salary to much deserving charities. Would Biden or Obama take the money for personal use you damn right they would! Remember Obama suing the banks and giving billions to lefty activist groups ? I do!

Tom Wigand
4h

Alas, however valid the settlement (restitution), those funds ultimately come from taxpayer funds.

To really ensure this doesn't happen again, the Jack Smith et als. who operated UNDER COLOR OF LAW should have their pensions and other personal assets attached and used toward the settlement / restitution.

Note this legal definition of "color of law": https://www.law.cornell.edu/wex/color_of_law

