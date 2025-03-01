Happy Saturday!

Truly historic moment yesterday when President Trump and Vice President Vance publicly confronted the petulant and bad-mannered tinpot tyrant Volodymyr Zelensky.

Despite selective clips shared by the media and Endless War Neocons attempting to demonstrate that Trump and Vance “bullied” the ill-dressed Ukranian president during a press availability on Friday afternoon, the full video proves just the opposite.

Zelensky—a former dancer and entertainer—put on a performance for the national and international media but his victim act backfired in a big way. My guess is Vance, seated to the left of both presidents with a full view of Zelensky’s smirks and winces and eye rolls, had had enough of the disrespect, prompting him to level Zelensky toward the end of the event.

Rather than back off, Zelensky dug in his once dancing high heels in the Oval Office resulting in getting tossed out of the White House, lunch and rare minerals deal signing cancelled.

The full video provides a better understanding as to how the meeting went off the rails and who was responsible.

VIDEO:

https://youtu.be/AL4zYCOVtXg?si=u4CQZoP2bJ6hbmDQ

I also found this timeline of Biden regime support for Ukraine dating back to Russia’s invasion three years ago. Just look at the payouts made to Zelensky—truly infuriating to watch him behave so badly yesterday.

https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/Timeline/