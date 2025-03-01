Happy Saturday!
Truly historic moment yesterday when President Trump and Vice President Vance publicly confronted the petulant and bad-mannered tinpot tyrant Volodymyr Zelensky.
Despite selective clips shared by the media and Endless War Neocons attempting to demonstrate that Trump and Vance “bullied” the ill-dressed Ukranian president during a press availability on Friday afternoon, the full video proves just the opposite.
Zelensky—a former dancer and entertainer—put on a performance for the national and international media but his victim act backfired in a big way. My guess is Vance, seated to the left of both presidents with a full view of Zelensky’s smirks and winces and eye rolls, had had enough of the disrespect, prompting him to level Zelensky toward the end of the event.
Rather than back off, Zelensky dug in his once dancing high heels in the Oval Office resulting in getting tossed out of the White House, lunch and rare minerals deal signing cancelled.
The full video provides a better understanding as to how the meeting went off the rails and who was responsible.
VIDEO:
https://youtu.be/AL4zYCOVtXg?si=u4CQZoP2bJ6hbmDQ
I also found this timeline of Biden regime support for Ukraine dating back to Russia’s invasion three years ago. Just look at the payouts made to Zelensky—truly infuriating to watch him behave so badly yesterday.
https://www.defense.gov/Spotlights/Support-for-Ukraine/Timeline/
Mr. t-shirt was disrespectful from the start. I am not sure what he hoped to accomplish with that performance. If he thougtht President Trump would publicly aquiesce to him, he does not understand who he is dealing with. Calling Vice President Vance "JD" while scolding him was the height of arrogance. Yes, the elites and the left will take Zelenski's side, but so what, no more money from the American taxpayers. Mr. t-shirt will soon find out Europe cannot protect him. I am not rooting for Russia, but if I was Putin I would be laughing at the comedian and getting ready to watch him collapse or beg for mercy.
Plenty of comments elsewhere blame Trump and Vance for deliberately setting up Zelensky for failure. If one looks at the video, it's clear either 1) Zelensky came to the meeting intending to throw it off track, or 2) he's just plain inept as a diplomat and leader.
Prior to the blow-up, Zelensky passed around photos of Ukrainian POWs who had been starved and tortured by the Russians. His point may be valid, but a meeting with the press in the Oval Office isn't the time or the place. Trump successfully refocused to the purpose of the meeting - achieving peace and signing a minerals deal.
THEN when Trump is trying to wind down the press conference and adjourn to a private discussion, (IOW, at literally the last moment) Zelensky raises all the acts of Russian bad faith since 2014. Again, valid points, but should have been reserved for the private discussion, not a press conference.
Zelensky's history w/ the Biden regime is one of constantly whining, complaining, and demanding more. No matter what the US had done for him and Ukraine, he always demanded more. We can't know what was in his mind here- was he clumsily just trying to get more than what the parties had already agreed to, or kill the deal?
The image of the Ukraine ambassador with her face in hands tells it all. She knew Zelensky had screwed the pooch.
The failure is all on Zelensky. Those trying to blame Trump and Vance are going to blame them no matter what they do.