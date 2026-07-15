Declassified with Julie Kelly

Declassified with Julie Kelly

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War Eagle's avatar
War Eagle
5h

Todd Blanche in my opinion would be the very best AG we have had in a long time. I’ve watched all of his interviews and press conferences he is very professional and well qualified. He would be a tremendous improvement over the last Administrations AG, Garland was the worst AG in our history. The people against him are scared, and must have something to hide. Blanche should be confirmed ASAP, he is very worthy of draining the swamp!!

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KimboThisIsMyCountry2's avatar
KimboThisIsMyCountry2
4h

Now we need traitor John Thune to stop his actions of continual gaveling in the senate during their many recesses, keeping Trump from making recess appointments. I am flabbergasted that many republicans in the Senate allow Thune to continue this traitorous process.

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