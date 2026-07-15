Irony, to no one’s surprise, appears lost on some of the biggest perpetrators of the decade-long lawfare against President Trump, his allies, and the MAGA movement. Those same saboteurs are now attempting to block Senate confirmation of Todd Blanche, President Trump’s former criminal defense attorney, as attorney general.

For example, more than 1,200 former Department of Justice employees signed a letter earlier this month opposing Blanche’s confirmation; the president nominated Blanche, currently the acting attorney general, to permanently fill the position following the firing of Pamela Bondi in April.

The opposition’s letter—released by a group called “Justice Connection,” which, among other things, provides counseling services to recently-terminated DOJ employees—blamed Blanche for unspecified “corruption and abuses” at the department under his leadership. Accusing Blanche of the “degradation of DOJ’s apolitical career workforce” (LOL), the former employees claimed Blanche is “demonizing career employees, undermining their work, and driving them out of the department.” (As I have covered extensively, the dramatic departures of top DOJ and FBI employees over the past 18 months—either forced or voluntarily—have exposed the highly partisan nature of the establishment DOJ.)

Perhaps the most amusing, and encouraging, passage of the letter lamented the fact that roughly 16,000 of the DOJ’s 100,000+ workforce have left since the start of Trump’s term—as the old joke goes about lawyers at the bottom of the ocean, a good start. But not for the signers of the Justice Connection letter, many of whom left the DOJ more than 30 to 40 years ago. “The consequences of Blanche’s attacks on DOJ’s apolitical workforce radiate beyond the halls of Main Justice, affecting the entire country. They’ve meant that much of the department’s vital work isn’t being done, or isn’t being done as well–leaving communities less safe, Americans’ rights less protected, and our national security more vulnerable.” (The missive also again proves that most lawyers are terrible writers.)

Which is rich coming from individuals most responsible for torching the public’s trust in the DOJ by abusing their power in an attempt to destroy Donald Trump and everyone around him—and in the process, redirecting resources away from the real work Americans expect the DOJ and FBI to do.

A DOJ Hall of Shame

Signers of the letter included JP Cooney, Molly Gaston, and David Rody, three of Special Counsel Jack Smith’s top henchmen; Peter Carr, former spokesman for the DC US Attorney’s office and chief propagandist of J6 investigations; Greg Rosen, the former “Capitol Siege” unit chief; Mike Feinberg, a former FBI agent and BFF of disgraced FBI attorney Peter Strzok; J6 prosecutors Mike Gordon and Sara Levine; David Laufman, who helped tank Clinton email investigation and participated in Brett Kavanaugh character assassination campaign; Lisa Monaco senior counsel David Smith; Robert Mueller henchman Aaron Zelinsky; and Biden autopen pardon attorney Liz Oyer.

In fact, Oyer is scheduled to testify this week during Blanche’s confirmation hearings before the Senate Judiciary Committee; Blanche fired Oyer in March 2025 after she refused a directive by Blanche’s office to restore the gun rights of actor Mel Gibson, who lost that privilege following a misdemeanor domestic battery plea agreement. Oyer, who only offered faint criticism of her former boss’s last minute clemency announcements, including commuting the death sentences of 37 federal inmates and reducing prison time for hundreds of violent criminals, will share her sob story on Thursday. “Through unchecked bullying, the political leaders of the department are forcing out career staff, ripping away ethical guardrails, and offering priority access to government benefits to loyalists and friends,” Oyer wrote after she was shown the door at Main Justice. “I am deeply concerned that the institution created to uphold our laws and protect our civil rights is being destroyed from within by those entrusted to protect it.”

Of course, all of these former DOJ apparatchiks had no concerns when the Biden DOJ under Merrick Garland and Lisa Monaco applied the full force and weight of the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency against Americans who protested at the U.S. Capitol on January 6. No qualms about “civil rights being destroyed from within” during the Biden DOJ’s unprecedented four-year crusade to round up nearly 1,600 individuals, charge them with phony crimes, and throw them in federal prison for years for exercising their 1A rights to demonstrate on public property on a Wednesday afternoon.

Gratuitous Politicking (Again) By Obama Judge

And it’s not just ex-DOJ lifers targeting Blanche. This week, in a flagrant political move intended to provide question fodder for committee Democrats, a federal judge in Florida took several shots at Blanche related to the now-dismissed settlement between the Trump Organization and the IRS for the unlawful leaking of the president’s tax returns right before the 2020 election. Judge Kathleen Williams, an Obama appointee, in May took the rare step of granting a request by 35 former judges—including perpetual Trump grievance peddlers Michael Luttig and Nancy Gertner—who are not parties in the matter to reopen the case based on allegations of misconduct by the DOJ in the original settlement agreement and the now-defunct “Anti Weaponization Fund.”

Williams has since used her bully bench to lob all sorts of accusations at Trump’s DOJ. Her 56-page order issued Monday gratuitously cited Blanche 30 times, even suggesting at one point he committed perjury during recent Congressional testimony. “The Court is extremely troubled by the testimony given by Acting Attorney General Blanche on May 19, 2026,” Williams wrote. “In response to why the ‘settlement agreement’ had not been submitted to this Court for review, he stated that there is no judge’ because the case had been dismissed and, therefore, there was “no mechanism” for reviewing the agreement. While temporally accurate, this answer is, at best, misleading and, at worst, disingenuous.”

HUH?

Williams then instructed the court’s clerk to send her slanderous diatribe to the New York State and DC Bar associations to review Blanche’s conduct.

Despite the onslaught of belly-whining and pearl-clutching, Blanche appears headed for confirmation. Under his leadership, the DOJ is returning to its core mission—from enforcing immigration law and catching human smugglers to combating fraud and reducing the bloated ranks of the department—and Blanche is on track to do what his predecessors in both Trump administrations failed to do: earn back lost trust in the nation’s most powerful law enforcement agency and institute reforms that won’t be easily undone under a future Democratic administration.